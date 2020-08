× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cedar Valley Engine Club would like to thank the many area businesses that have been so generous to our club over the years.

Because 2020 has been a challenging year for merchants, the club will not be asking for donations for its 4 p.m. door prize drawings.

The club plans to resume the drawings next year, according to the CVEC Board

and Mary Koenigsfeld, door prize coordinator.

