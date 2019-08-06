Noah Blessing is taking a break from rehearsals from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
He’s dressed in Biblical wear as he sits outside the South Square Coffee Shop in St. Ansgar, just kitty-corner from the gym-now-rehearsal-space for Cedar Summerstock Theatre. He and his fellow troupe members are in the midst of rehearsals for their last show of the season.
It’s hot clothing for a summer day in late July, although Blessing looks perfectly cool despite the floor-length robes.
“I’m from San Antonio,” he says with a shrug, “and this feels just like home,” referring to the hot Texan summers.
It was probably one of the few things that did feel like home, though. Iowa, he found, gave him “a whole new perspective” on what other parts of the country are like.
He admitted he “had no idea what to expect” when it came to moving for the summer to Iowa – he stayed with the Kevin and Delores Koster – “but as I drove here, I thought, ‘This is amazing. It’s gorgeous.’”
Blessing, 21, will join his fellow cast mates in finishing up their season on Sunday, when “Joseph” comes to its end.
Blessing, who is studying for his bachelor of fine arts in musical theatre at Sam Houston State University, said Cedar Summerstock, with its overlapping rehearsals and shows, was a challenge – but a good one. He was alerted to the Cedar Summerstock program by another Sam Houston student, Cameron Stokes, who was part of the 2018 Cedar Summerstock troupe.
“It was hard at times; the hours are long. You get exhausted and kind of loopy,” he said with a laugh. “I did summer theatre at my college last year, but it was nothing like this. We did two shows and we were busy; here we did four. This was way more intense.
“But it was the very best form of training you could have, for someone who wants to go to the New York stage. And I really want to go to New York.”
Blessing was able to portray a diversity of characters: he was a particularly hilarious Ali Hakim in “Oklahoma!” followed by a performance as Snoopy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” (“I never knew it would be so hard to play a dog,” he confided). That was followed by his portrayal as Violet’s love interest, Joe, in “9 to 5: The Musical!” before putting on the robes as Simeon, one of Joseph’s brothers in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
This season’s experience has added to his toolbox, so to speak.
“I feel like I am ready for anything,” he said.
Artistic Director and founder, Nancy Nickerson Lee, said the season “has flown by,” but is proud of the season and her troupe members.
“I have absolutely loved working with them,” she said. “I really mean that. They have always worked as a team; they have this wonderful ability to mentor youth – and, I think, without even knowing they are doing it. It’s who they are. It has been fabulous to work with them. I just love them, I really do.”
Cedar Summerstock is completing its third season of summer productions whose rehearsals are conducted at South Square in St. Ansgar, and performed in at the Krapek Family Fine Arts Center at the Cedar River Complex in Osage.
The program, through audition, draws college majors in both theatre performance and technical production programs from across the nation. While here, troupe members, who stay with host families, are able to work with professional directors, choreographers and set/lighting designers during the season.
The program also provides local actors and technical crew members with a chance to work alongside the talented troupe and production professionals. Among the youngest were about 30 kindergarten through sixth grade students who made up the children’s choir for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
“I like acting and singing,” said Abby Rachut, 10, during a break in rehearsals. “I thought it would be fun; it has been fun.”
And, it has been hard work, even for the youngsters. They had been rehearsing since June.
“Well, memorizing the music was hard,” she said. “But learning the new dances and songs – I really liked that.”
