Cedar River Rendezvous still on this year

The Cedar River Rendezvous will take place this year, scheduled for Sept. 18-20. This is an outdoor, open air event and organizers say they'll have sanitation measures in place.

This year’s event will feature historical demonstrations, live period music, fur traders encampment. A fundraising raffle drawing will also be held on Sept 20. Prizes will include: Henry Silver Boy .22 LR, Henry Golden Boy .17 HMR, Henry Youth .22, Winchester XPR 350 Legend, AR Anderson Mini .223, Winchester 12 Gauge, Remington 870 12 Gauge, LSI Pointer Arista .410, Ruger American .45 ACP, Smith & Wesson M&P 380, Smith & Wesson 442 .38, Ferris ISX 800 Zero Turn Mower, Traeger Smoker, Blackstone Grill, 4 (60 qt) Grizzly Coolers, 10 - $100 Cash Prizes, 2 - $500 Cash Prizes, 1 - $1000 Cash Prize, 4 kayaks, aluminum canoe.

All proceeds from the Rendezvous Raffle benefit the Mitchell County Environmental Education Foundation to provide programming and environmental education materials for Mitchell County youth and displays for the Milton R. Owen Nature Center.

If you would like to donate and get your chance at the above prizes, you can get your ticket at www.mitchellcountyenvironmentaleducationfoundation.org or contact us at the Mitchell County Conservation office at (641) 732-5204.

