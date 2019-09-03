Mitchell County Conservation will host the eighth annual Cedar River Rendezvous and Outdoor Sports Days, “Where the Past Comes Alive,” Sept. 20-22 at the Milton R. Owen Nature Center, located at 18793 Highway 9, west of Osage.
Friday, Sept. 20, will be “Education” Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities for the public will begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
Other activities will include the 1880s fur trading camp. There will also be Native American Indians during the weekend.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, seminars will cover a range of nature and outdoor topics through activities and displays.
Woodcarving demonstrations, kids’ fishing, maple syrup, local archaeology and taxidermy displays, honey display, hunting and trapping displays and blacksmithing demonstrations will all be featured.
Black powder gun displays, BB gun shooting, .22 shooting, archery, tomahawk throwing and a rock climbing wall sponsored by the Iowa National Guard are part of the weekend, too.
There will be food vendors on the grounds along music.
An outdoor swap meet will take place throughout the weekend, ending at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Sunday’s activities will include all events from Saturday plus trap, tomahawk and frypan throwing contests.
Free primitive camping is available with water and food being provided.
For more information contact Daniele, Mitchell County Conservation Board, at 641-732-5204 or daniele@osage.net.
