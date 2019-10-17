Winners of the 2019 Cedar River Rendezvous Raffle were recently announced.
Winners included:
4-wheeler, Rob Jump, Traeger Smoker, Heather Keech, $500 Cash Prize, Nathan Wihlm, $100 Cash Prize, Cindy Bandel, $100 Cash Prize, Kyera Reams, $100 Cash Prize, Marcus King, $100 Cash Prize, Mark Kramer, $100 Cash Prize, Al Cordes, $100 Cash Prize, Korey Adams, $100 Cash Prize, Jerry Ferrie, $100 Cash Prize, Home Trust & Savings Bank, $100 Cash Prize, Main Realty, $100 Cash Prize, Jonathan Rogers, $500 Bow Certificate, Betty Weipert, Canoe, Ken Smith, Kayak, Landry Dale, Kayak, Joe Theis, Kayak, Tyrone Heimer, Grizzly 60-quart cooler, Lindsey Falk, Grizzly 60-quart cooler, Gary Dieterich, Grizzly 60-quart cooler, Glen Barker, Grizzly 60-quart cooler, Jessica Lacey, Henry Silver Boy, Heather Keech, Smith & Wesson EZ Rack 380 Pistol, Bob Lewison, Savage Axis 22-250, Brenda Heer, Ruger 10/20, Hannah Koch, Ruger American .45 ACP Pistol, Peter Thome, Remington 870 12 GA, Jessica Davis, Savage 93R17 17HMR, Mike O'Donnell, Mossberg Muddy Girl 20 GA, Kala Koster, Ruger PC Carbine 9MM, Richard Bakke, Ruger SR.22-250, Robert Williamson, DTI Aris, Travis Barclay, Mossberg 930 Combo 12 GA, Tyler Scheer, Ruger Security 9mm pistol, Don Mashaney, Ruger 22/45 lite pistol, Duke Snyder, Ruger American 450 Buschmaster, Doran Thorson, Set of homemade chairs, Frank Fox, Weekend stay Cedar Bridge Cabin, Don Weber, Weekend stay Cedar Bridge Cabin, Bridget Chatfield, Weekend stay Cedar Bridge Cabin, Brent Bode, Weekend stay Cedar Bridge Cabin, Andrew Thyer.
