Cedar River Complex recovering from COVID shutdown

“When kids want to use a basketball or volleyball, they have to check it out at the desk. After they are done they have to clean it and return it to our bucket. Staff then re-cleans and disinfects the balls before they are checked out again. When we re-started we had special hours for retirees, but we have discontinued it, finding they usually come in at other times when few people are around.”

Aquatics Director Mark Miller also worked to promote social distancing in the pool area. He spread out student swimming lessons from one day to two days, to facilitate cleaning. “After the reopening Mark would only allow a number of people in each end of the pool. He also keeps an eye on the number of people using the Lazy River at one time,” said Nelson.

One of the CRC’s therapeutic programs that is now growing in size is the boxercise class, which Dodd runs. “This class was first called the Golden Hearts Class, but since I have been on staff it has been reconfigured to help those with Parkinson's disease. It’s a similar program to the Rock Steady Program used by YMCAs. We offer it here so people don’t have to travel to Mason City or Austin,” said Dodd, who is working to become a certified personal trainer.