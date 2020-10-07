Cedar River Complex recovering from COVID shutdown

“It was a gloomy day for me when we shut down,” said Gayle Nelson, director of the Cedar River Complex in Osage. “It wasn’t our decision to close, it was mandated by the governor. We shut down in March for two months.”
Nelson and other staff members at the CRC used the two-month shutdown to update the facility and do deep cleaning. “We remodeled the fitness classroom floor, installed LED lighting in the pool area and lobby, painted the Family Fun Zone, and repaired tile around the pool,” said Nelson.
“We were one of the first places to reopen, which happened on May 6. There were lots of restrictions in place. We could only reopen at 50 percent capacity, but not that many people came back. We had to separate our equipment so machines were six feet apart, and brought some of the bicycles down to the main floor by the courts to meet requirements. We began cleaning and disinfecting things regularly, and now have spray bottles at various cleaning stations throughout the building so members can wipe down their equipment after they use it. Staff re-cleans equipment before it is used again. Even when someone sits down, someone will clean the chair afterwards.”
“When we first reopened we offered outdoors classes,” said Program Manager Nicole Dodd. “Yoga, cycling, dance cardio, and Tae Kwon Do classes were held outdoors at that time. Now we are spreading out classes inside. Instead of using a smaller room, we sometimes spread classes out on the courts. We also welcome people who want to wear masks, in the facility.”
“When kids want to use a basketball or volleyball, they have to check it out at the desk. After they are done they have to clean it and return it to our bucket. Staff then re-cleans and disinfects the balls before they are checked out again. When we re-started we had special hours for retirees, but we have discontinued it, finding they usually come in at other times when few people are around.”
Aquatics Director Mark Miller also worked to promote social distancing in the pool area. He spread out student swimming lessons from one day to two days, to facilitate cleaning. “After the reopening Mark would only allow a number of people in each end of the pool. He also keeps an eye on the number of people using the Lazy River at one time,” said Nelson.
One of the CRC’s therapeutic programs that is now growing in size is the boxercise class, which Dodd runs. “This class was first called the Golden Hearts Class, but since I have been on staff it has been reconfigured to help those with Parkinson's disease. It’s a similar program to the Rock Steady Program used by YMCAs. We offer it here so people don’t have to travel to Mason City or Austin,” said Dodd, who is working to become a certified personal trainer.
“With this program participants have to constantly think about what their body parts are doing. I call out which hand is to hit the bag, and they have to respond. The program doesn’t only help the thinking, but strengthens the core and promotes balance, which is needed by Parkinson's patients. When participants finish class they are more confident and their body movements are more fluid. No matter what a person’s fitness level is, they can join and work at their own pace,” said Dodd.
Nelson states the CRC will be expanding their regular hours from 5 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The CRC will be closed on Sunday for cleaning.
“People have been slow to return, but kids are now coming in after school. I think a lot of people have been walking outside, but now that it’s getting cooler more people are coming in. We have lots of programs coming in October and we want to get our community back. We want people to stay positive, by getting out, socializing, and exercising,” said Nelson.
