On Sunday, July 14, the Mitchell County Cattlemen Association sponsored a bus tour of local beef facilities, which was organized by local resident, Scott Niess.
Niess, who has been past president of the local organization, is a current member of the Beef Safety Committee for the National Beef Association Federation.
Niess said the tour is held every three or four years to “educate and inform area beef producers.”
During the six stops, attendees were exposed to some of the latest in building designs, environmental issues, animal handling facilities and feed storage systems, In addition, cattlemen shared the benefits of their current facilities and operations.
The first stop was at the Curt Klaes operation where Klaes, and his son, Joe, provided a tour of a feedlot and cattle shed. Klaes constructed the shed and feedlot with inclining floors so liquid manure would naturally flow toward their pit. A cement side of the building is used to restrict livestock bedding from traveling toward their liquid pit.
Another feature of the Klaes operation is the chute system, which is used to humanely move, sort and load cattle. Klaes personally designed the system, which features a roundabout loading area with three metal swinging gates, which allow workers to easily sort cattle while loading semis. Another curved cute system directs cattle to a hydraulic squeeze-cute where animals can be doctored and vaccinated.
The tour continued to the Caleb and John Clark cow calf operation. Caleb told attendees they currently birth in March, then sells their calves to local feeders in the fall. Caleb said they hope to be able to feed out their calves in the near future. The Clarks rotate pastures during the spring and summer and turn their cattle to field with corn stalks in the fall.
Dave Uthe showed attendees one of his mono-sloped buildings, which he constructed from a kit in 2012. The shed features foam-sprayed roof panels to prevent condensation and metal corrosion. It is open with an eastern and a southern exposure, where cement feeding bunks are located.
The next stop was the farm of Anthony and Mike Schwarck farm. A feature of one of their buildings is a catwalk over the indoor pens, which makes it easy to spot any type of health problems in the animals. Citing how difficult it is to spot health problems amongst a large group of churning animals Anthony said, “I wouldn’t give up my catwalk.”
The facility also has rubber-matted slats which help to prevent feet problems in animals and provides foot traction for their cattle.
Stop five on the tour was at Karl Fox’s operation. He provided information on makeshift silage bunkers. Instead of using a concrete floor for his silage pile, he packs a layer of blue-clay for the base of his silage storage. The clay creates a hard surface like cement and works well as long as it is void of too much moisture.
After harvesting his silage, he packs it tightly then covers it with Feedfresh, which is a very tough plastic that keeps out air and moisture. Fox said small vermin had not invaded the tough material.
The final stop was the Brad Balsley operation south of Orchard. Balsley told attendees since installing two, 24-foot blade fans his cattle’s comfort has increased. He also showed his home-built silage defacer that attaches to a skid loader. The defacer creates smooth surfaces in the silage, which prevents spoilage in the bunker.
While looking over one of his cow calf herds, Balsley said producers need to fertilize their pastures.
At the end of the tour, Niess challenged some of the younger members on the tour to join the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. “We love the young people who are here,” he said. “You are the bedrock of what we do. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association represent local cattlemen and the issues that they face.”
