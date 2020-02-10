Carol Pollard named Foster Grandparent of the Month

Carol Pollard has been named the first Foster Grandparent of the Month. She is a Foster Grandma at Osage Elementary School and spends her days with the kindergarten classes.

“Carol participates every year for the 4th of July parade in Charles City and goes out of her way to help the program and her students,” said Foster Grandparent Program Director Sarah Merrifield. Pollard has been with the program for three years and always willing to help with the needs for the program and her classrooms.

“Carol Pollard is the Foster Grandma in my classroom,” said Janet Larrison. “This is her first year in my room and she has made an immediate impact on me and the students in my classroom. Carol’s positive, energetic, hard-working, nurturing and an overall wonderful person. The kids love her and love to get the one-on-one time to work with her. Carol is a special person with a great heart and I couldn't be happier that she chooses to spend her days with us in kindergarten!”

There are many meaningful experiences Pollard has had through the program but one is when she helped a student learn how to write her name at the school. This may seem like a little thing to many but the importance of teaching a student a lifelong necessity is a great feeling and something her student will remember for years to come.