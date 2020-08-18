Carlson, Mohl win scholarships from local PEO

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chapter AW, Osage, of the P.E.O. Sisterhood announces two winners of the 2020 Burnham-Markham Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes deserving women who have completed at least one year of college, or who are in graduate school.

Receiving the $500 awards are Addy Carlson, graduate of Saint Ansgar High School, and McKenzie Mohl, a graduate of Osage High School.

Carlson is a sophomore at Wartburg College, majoring in secondary math education. McKenzie is a senior at the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in elementary education.

This scholarship is given in memory of Allene Markham and Ruth Burnham, both long-time P.E.O. members who believed in promoting education and supporting our communities.

P.E.O., one of the pioneer societies for women, was founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans; the stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0