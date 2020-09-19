Candidates for state legislature, supervisors, speak in St. Ansgar

She said everyone at the Capitol knew they were coming, but “not one representative came out to talk to me. Not one.”

Scharper said if she is elected, “I’m going to listen if someone comes to talk to me.”

She said she doesn’t think of herself as a politician, but “if something is given to me, I’m going to research it, I am going to figure it out and I’ll make sure it’s done.”

Rural communities need to be able to protect natural resources and increase access to health care, child care and broadband, according to Scharper.

The state also needs to adequately fund education, with an emphasis on getting young people the technical skills they need, she said.

Podgorniak published the Northwood Anchor weekly community newspaper for more than two decades, the Manly Junction Signal for 12 years, and continues to publish the Nora Springs Rockford Register, which was acquired in 2006.

She also has experience as a paralegal.

Podgorniak has been endorsed by the Iowa State Education Association, the UAW and the AFL-CIO.

She said workers deserve to have unions so they can engage in collective bargaining and “get paid what they are worth.”