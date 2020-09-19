Candidates for state legislature, supervisors, speak in St. Ansgar

ST. ANSGAR – Two candidates for the Iowa Legislature and one for the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors made their case to voters at a meet and greet event Sept. 16 at St. Ansgar City Park.
“I am tired of not being heard by our current lawmakers,” said Deb Scharper, Osage, a Democrat who is running against incumbent Waylon Brown, R-St. Ansgar, for the District 26 seat in the Iowa Senate.
Scharper, a radiologist, said her candidacy isn’t so much about her versus her opponent, or Democrat versus Republican, as it is about the voters.
“You guys are the voice,” she said. “We are just the representatives.”
Jane Podgorniak, Northwood, the Democrat candidate for Iowa House District 51, said she is running because “I think Iowans deserve better.”
Podgorniak said Republicans – including her opponent, Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, also of Northwood – have the majority in the Iowa House as well as the Senate, and have used their power to strip teachers of their collective bargaining rights.
She said they also voted to give Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, the majority of appointments to the commission that nominates finalists for openings on the Iowa Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, a move she calls “short-sighted.”
Democrats need to gain just four more seats to flip the Iowa House, “and I hope to be one of them,” Podgorniak said.
Tony Wynohrad, Osage, an independent candidate in a three-way race for the Mitchell County Supervisor District 5 seat, called the county “a hidden gem.”
However, if it is hidden, “Our Main Streets don’t thrive,” he said.
The co-owner of Limestone Brewers in Osage, who has a degree in civil engineering and used to run a company based in the Twin Cities, said he has the technical know-how as well as the financial and marketing experience to preserve and cultivate what Mitchell County has.
Scharper, who has worked in the health care field for 27 years, said, “I love helping diagnose problems.”
The Iowa Senate needs more health care workers who understand the issues from both a provider and a patient point of view, according to Scharper.
“Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system is broken,” she said.
Scharper’s first husband was diagnosed with early onset dementia when he was only in his 40s. This led her to become an advocate for families of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.
She said she initially planned to wait another four years to run for office, but an experience she had in March at the Iowa Capitol changed her mind.
Scharper went to Des Moines as part of a large group of people representing the Alzheimer’s Association.
She said everyone at the Capitol knew they were coming, but “not one representative came out to talk to me. Not one.”
Scharper said if she is elected, “I’m going to listen if someone comes to talk to me.”
She said she doesn’t think of herself as a politician, but “if something is given to me, I’m going to research it, I am going to figure it out and I’ll make sure it’s done.”
Rural communities need to be able to protect natural resources and increase access to health care, child care and broadband, according to Scharper.
The state also needs to adequately fund education, with an emphasis on getting young people the technical skills they need, she said.
Podgorniak published the Northwood Anchor weekly community newspaper for more than two decades, the Manly Junction Signal for 12 years, and continues to publish the Nora Springs Rockford Register, which was acquired in 2006.
She also has experience as a paralegal.
Podgorniak has been endorsed by the Iowa State Education Association, the UAW and the AFL-CIO.
She said workers deserve to have unions so they can engage in collective bargaining and “get paid what they are worth.”
Iowa also needs to raise its minimum wage, according to Podgorniak.
“We can’t live on $7.25 an hour,” she said.
State lawmakers need to make education a priority, according to Podgorniak.
Every year school districts have trouble setting their budgets because it takes so long for the Iowa Legislature to decide how much state funding they will receive, she said.
Podgorniak who was endorsed by the Sierra Club, said she is an advocate for sustainable agriculture.
“Why are we polluting our rivers and streams?” she said.
Although the Cedar River has fared better, the portion of the Shell Rock River where she lives is in terrible shape, according to Podgorniak.
“We can have a beautiful kayaking and canoeing stream and we could attract people to this area,” she said.
Wynohrad, whose opponents are Republican Mark Morley Hendrickson and Gary Fossey, another independent, said one of the “hot topics” in Mitchell County is Tax Increment Financing.
Some call it “a free lunch” while others say it will raise taxes, he said.
Wynohrad said the county assessor told him TIF will eventually raise taxes in the county.
The county is currently in good shape financially, but that could change 15 years down the road if the supervisors don’t make wise decisions, according to Wynohrad.
“TIF is a great tool. It’s a fabulous tool,” he said. However, “Mitchell County has utilized TIF to death.”
Wynohrad said the county supervisors are making some good decisions on how they use the money, but “most of our TIF funds are going toward depreciating assets.”
Mitchell County receives a lot of revenue from the large number of wind turbines there, according to Wynohrad.
“It’s kind of like winning the lottery,” he said.
However, the county supervisors need to make smart moves when it comes to using that money, Wynohrad said, noting many lottery winners go broke in three to five years because they overspend.
Wynohrad said he doesn’t know if Mitchell County has overspent, but he does know the voters need to elect supervisors who understand the financial commitments they are making.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!