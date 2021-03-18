Calls about Conservation truck spark policy debate in Mitchell County

"I can see how it works out, having him take the truck," he said. "But when the phone rings at my place and people are screaming at me, telling them to call [Adam] doesn't work out so well. Maybe in the winter he needs to leave it out here."

And normally it would be here that the board would turn to its attorney, Mark Walk, for guidance on which policy prevails. In a phone call with the Press News on Thursday, Walk acknowledged that the conservation board is an autonomous body and has the right to issue policies on its own.

But Walk didn't say that on Tuesday. At the beginning of the meeting, well before the vehicle policy discussion, Walk went on a diatribe about the uselessness of the county's employee handbook, saying the document was legally unenforceable and should be shredded.

"Those are always used against us," Walk said, noting that in unemployment compensation hearings, if the county didn't follow the handbook to the letter in terminating an employee, it was likely they'd get unemployment. On Thursday, he noted a case where he took an unemployment case all the way to the state Supreme Court.

"There were five different judges along the way and each one reversed the previous one's ruling," he said.