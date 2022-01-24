 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cabin Fever Weekend gets set to sled into Osage

During the Cabin Fever Weekend, people across Mitchell County and beyond can get out of the house and explore all Osage has to offer.

Sledding Girls

According to the Osage Chamber of Commerce event page, starting Thursday, Feb. 3, local businesses will offer great sales and special offers running through Saturday, Feb. 5. After the shopping is over, people can head out and do some winter recreating like cross country skiing, sledding and ice skating, which are all weather dependent.

Fat bike riders can check out the fourth annual PUNK-sutawney Pedaler. Riders will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Limestone Brewers, 518 Main Street in Osage. There will be a groomed trail ride on Harry Cook and Cedar River, and 17 miles total on the Greenbelts Trails. Whoever finds the groundhog on the fat bike ride will receive a free crowler of Limestone Brewers beer.

Participants of Cabin Fever Weekend can enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner at any of Osage's many restaurants and warm up with a drink at a local pub or brewery.

People are also reading…

Cross country skiing and sledding will take place at Mitchell County Conservation, Milt R. Owen Nature Center, 18793 Highway 9, Osage, 641-732-5204.

Ice skating will be at the Osage Parks Department, Bob Muller Field, 641-732-3709.

For more information, contact the Osage Chamber of Commerce at 641-732-3163.

