Dr. Nathan Bye, of Osage, was recognized for his service on the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) Executive Board at the 137th IVMA Annual Meeting in Ames on September 13.
The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association (IVMA) is a member-service organization dedicated to the veterinary profession. It supports member veterinarians and promotes the profession through continuing education, publications and advocacy.
Bye has served on the IVMA Executive Board since 2010. He chose not to run for re-election. He is a 1999 graduate of Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine and is an owner/veterinarian of Osage Veterinary Clinic in Osage.
The Iowa Veterinary Medical Association Executive Board meets at least three times a year and is comprised of 22 members from 20 districts in Iowa.
