Nearly 315,000 Iowa students depend on local school bus drivers to deliver them back and forth to school safely.
“They don’t want to get upset the first time they take the test, because many of the drivers don’t pass the first time,” said Bobby Meyer, Transportation Director for the Osage and Riceville School Districts. “If they don’t make it the first time, then we take them out and train them again on school safety.” Meyer said most applicants pass the test the second or third time.
Students also take part in safety training by going through emergency drills twice a year. Often students are trained on evacuating a bus should an accident occur or on other types of emergencies.
Early this fall, Osage students experienced firsthand the value of such training. On the afternoon of September 12, bus drivers and students knew how to react when a tornado was cited in the area. As the tornado sirens blew, Osage bus drivers were into the first, few minutes of their routes. The drivers quickly returned to the school and unloaded students into secure areas.
Among those Osage school bus drivers were Larry Henaman, a 30-plus year veteran driver, and first-year driver, Gwen Driscoll.
Henaman was the first to notice the emergency situation and called other drivers on his radio. “I was about three blocks from the school and heard Larry on the radio, so I headed back to the middle school,” Driscoll said. “It was nice we had a tornado drill that morning. I had a couple of high school boys who stepped up and helped the little ones off.” “I was very happy at how my kids got off my bus,” Henaman added.
Driscoll, who has been qualified to drive school buses for 20 years, has previously driven activity buses. She also drove a special needs bus for 6 years. “I am glad I drove activity routes, before I signed on for a regular route,” she said.
Both Henaman and Driscoll acknowledged how parents must also be a part of bus safety. Besides obeying traffic laws when close to buses, parents can help by not unloading their children in areas with signs designating bus loading and unloading. Parents should not unload kids in these specifically marked bus zones from 7:40 to 8:15 a.m. and from 2:40 to 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon at any of the schools.
“In town, bus stop parents need to instruct their children to stay on the grass by the designated bus sign until the bus is completely stopped,” Henaman said. “After leaving the bus, kids should also be taught to stay by the sign until the bus has moved a half block down the street. Children should never be allowed to chase after a bus.
“I have one town stop with 14 kids. Parents take turns supervising children until they get on the bus which is really helpful.”
Both drivers and Meyer also warn parents should under no circumstances and especially during emergencies, call a bus driver. Drivers are not allowed to answer cells while driving and if an emergency is in progress, their attention is on the children’s safety and not on answering a phone.
To become a bus driver, the applicant must first obtain a CDL License, which is required to drive large vehicles and to transport passengers. The applicant then takes 17 hours of online state required instruction for school bus driving and later does three hours of local, onsite training. Then the applicant must pass a test.
According to Meyer, both school districts are currently looking for bus drivers.
