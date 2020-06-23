× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Applications are now being accepted for the Burnham-Markham P.E.O. Scholarship. Women who have completed at least their first year of college or who are in graduate school may apply.

Applications may be obtained from Ann Ott, at aott@osage.k12.ia.us. The deadline for submitting completed applications is July 31, 2019.

Ruth Burnham and Allene Markham were longtime members of P.E.O. who fostered the support of education for young women, which is a primary goal of this international organization.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0