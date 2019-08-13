Kindergarten – First Grade - Paisley Betts, Jameson Blake, Owen Dieterich, Brailee Eastman, Korah Fossey, Claire Haugen, Kade Herrick, Henry Huisman, Paxton Hungerford, Maycie Jones, Mila Kyhl, Devin Offen, Caleb Rachut, Abby Rice, Halle Voight, and Braxton Vroom
Second – Third Grade - Isabella Blunt, Kane Dieterich, Garrett Elgin, Sophia Huisman, and Haydon Marcks.
IMG_4443.JPG
Claire Haugen with her jersey calf and Caleb Rachut with his Holstein lead the way as Braxton Vroom, Brailee Eastman and Paxton Hungerford prepare to follow in the 2019 Bucket Bottle Calf Show at the Mitchell County Fair.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4446.JPG
Bucket Bottle Calf show K-1 class show exhibitors Braxton Vroom, Caleb Rachut and Brailee Eastman.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4447.JPG
Braxton Vroom, Halle Voight, Paxton Hungerford and Caleb Rachut move their calves around the arena during the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4448.JPG
Claire Haugen and Caleb Rachut in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4449.JPG
Brailee Eastman and Claire Haugen discover how stubborn calves can be.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4453.JPG
Sadie Hollatz, Maycie Jones, Caleb Rachut and Claire Haugen in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4455.JPG
Halle Voight and Mila Kyhl lead their calves around the ring.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4457.JPG
Henry Huisman leads his calf around the arena.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4458.JPG
Devin Offen leading his calf in the bucket bottle show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4459.JPG
Owen Dieterich taking part in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4460.JPG
Paisley Betts leads her calf around the ring in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4461.JPG
Sadie Hollatz leads her calf in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4462.JPG
Maycie Jones in the Bucket Bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4463.JPG
Korah Fossey leads her calf around the ring in the bucket bottle calf show, with Kade Herrick following behind.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4464.JPG
Kade Herrick in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4465.JPG
Kade Herrick and Paxton Hungerford in the kindergarten through first grade class of the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4475.JPG
Participating in the second-third grade bucket bottle calf class were Isabella Blunt and Kane Dieterich.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4476.JPG
Kane Dieterich and Haydon Marcks in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4477.JPG
Jameson Blake and Sophia Huisman in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4479.JPG
Sophia Huisman in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4483.JPG
Jameson Blake leads his calf around the arena.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4484.JPG
Kane Dieterich leads his calf around the arena.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4485.JPG
Isabella Blunt in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4486.JPG
Garrett Elgin in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4487.JPG
Will Hollatz in the bucket Bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
IMG_4488.JPG
Olivia Chapman in the bucket bottle calf show.
CHRYSTAL BERCHE
THE PRESS-NEWS
