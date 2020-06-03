Bryan Odeen: Processing the world through music

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many people are finding ways to cope with the uncertainty and fear they may be feeling due to COVID-19 by finding activities that help their mental health, such as running, making bread, or having Zoom meetings with friends and family. Bryan Odeen finds solace in music.

According to Odeen, music has always been a part of his life. What started as a hobby in junior high soon turned into a career in music therapy, and even when he went through a career change and became a pastor at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Osage, music still plays a prominent role in his life. He says he writes mostly folk music.

He says he’s written probably over 100 songs, and while he doesn’t share all of them because some are just for him, he felt that the six songs that are a part of his album “The Long Way Home” could help people as they face the emotional, mental, and financial problems that have come with COVID-19.