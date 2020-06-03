Bryan Odeen: Processing the world through music

Many people are finding ways to cope with the uncertainty and fear they may be feeling due to COVID-19 by finding activities that help their mental health, such as running, making bread, or having Zoom meetings with friends and family. Bryan Odeen finds solace in music.
According to Odeen, music has always been a part of his life. What started as a hobby in junior high soon turned into a career in music therapy, and even when he went through a career change and became a pastor at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Osage, music still plays a prominent role in his life. He says he writes mostly folk music.
He says he’s written probably over 100 songs, and while he doesn’t share all of them because some are just for him, he felt that the six songs that are a part of his album “The Long Way Home” could help people as they face the emotional, mental, and financial problems that have come with COVID-19.
“I didn’t set out to write out an album, but these six songs just kind of worked out well together. But then as it became apparent that we weren’t just going to be able to ignore (the coronavirus), then the music started to carry a little more urgency to it; it became more pointed and focused on what I was feeling,” says Odeen. ”I often write to process the world around me and to make sense of things and to hold up what’s happening and be able to kind of examine it at the time and later.”
Odeen says the title song “The Long Way Home,” is about restlessness, a feeling he’s been having a lot lately. The song tells the story of two people who are looking for home. Odeen says home can mean anything to anyone, as long as it’s a place where they feel safe.
“I’m Going Nowhere,” is another song on the album. Odeen wrote it after coming back from a grocery store run where he was unable to get any milk, bread, or toilet paper due to supply shortages. He says he sees the song as reassurance during an uncertain time.
“(The song says) I’m still here, I’m not running away from this, but also it’s not safe to go anywhere,” says Odeen. “I’m not going anywhere for a few different reasons.”
Dara Clifford is a friend of Odeen’s who has listened to his music. They met at Wartburg Theological Seminary together, and she says she’s even had him play some of his music over Zoom for her congregation in Wisconsin.
“One of the coolest things about Bryan as a musician is the way he processes the world through songwriting,” says Clifford. “With anything he writes, he seems to really touch people’s souls.”
Odeen’s music can be found on streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify. For anyone who would rather buy the album or any of his other music, you can go to https://bryanodeen.bandcamp.com/. You can also go to his YouTube page.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
