STACYVILLE -- For over seven decades, the Brumm family of Stacyville has been involved in dairy farming, having made a great impact on the local dairy industry.
The Brumm Dairy, located two miles east of Stacyville, was first purchased by Joe and Sophia Brumm in 1948. Their son, Herbert, and wife, Angie, started farming in 1954. Grandson Rick and his wife, Carol, took over the operation in 1969, after Rick spent a tour in Vietnam.
Dean and Steve Brumm are the fourth generation to participate in the farming venture. They entered a partnership with their dad, Rick, in the mid-1990s. Today, a fifth generation of Brumms are helping with the farm operation. “In 1969, when we moved here, we had everything,” Rick said. “Pigs, chickens and dairy.
Over the years the operation has evolved into one of the area’s larger dairies.
The Brumm’s influence on the dairy industry goes beyond the farm. Carol has been co-chair of the Mitchell County Dairy Promotion Group and serves in the Dairy Trailer, serving ice cream at fairs and other events. Jennifer (Brumm) Bentley is currently an ISU Extension Dairy Specialist for northern Iowa. The fifth generation of Brumms actively participate in FFA and 4-H, showing the family’s Holsteins at the local fair.
Dean and Steve, who run the daily operation for the Brumm Dairy, said their AI Breeding Program has been a major factor in developing their high-producing Holstein herd. “When we pick bulls, we look at their pedigrees, health traits and production statistics,” Steve said. “We use semen from bulls who are in the top 20 percent of sires. We cull our cows on their production records.
“On average, we use 10 different bulls’ semen over a six month period and because genetics is moving so fast, we often change sires every six months.”
The Brumm’s calves are fed colostrum for the first day, being kept in the main barn until they are a week old. They are then transferred to plastic huts where they remain until they are weaned off milk and starter ration. Steer calves weighing around 300 pounds are sold to local feeders and heifers are kept for replacements. “We breed our replacement heifers so they will calve in two years,” Steve said.
The Brumms use a milk taxi, which is a tank mounted on a cart. The unit pasteurizes unsalable milk, which is fed to their young calves. Both Dean and Steve’s children take responsibility for caring for the young livestock and sharing in other chores.
The milking cows are housed in a large loafing shed with free stalls. Rubber mats and sawdust, overhead fans and a mister keep the cows comfortable. Cows are fed twice a day in bunkers that line two sides of the loafing area. “A blend of haylage, corn silage, roasted beans, dried distillers grain, ground dry corn and a blend of mineral mix and protein is fed to the cows," Dean said. “What drives our butterfat content is what we feed the cows and the weather. The cows come up to the milking parlor by themselves, when it’s time to milk.”
The double-twelve milking parlor was built in 2013, and the Brumms hire employees who do the milking. “We have had excellent help and a couple of them are moving on to college. Good help is hard to replace,” Dean said.
The four-cup milkers are placed on the cows and automatically detach when the flow of milk ends. “It takes around seven to eight minutes to milk a cow,” Dean said. “We have rubber mats in the parlor and the cows love to stand on them.”
The severe winter presented some problems for the Brumms. “During a snow storm we didn’t want anyone to drive out so we did the chores ourselves,” Dean said. “I have slept in the break room.” He added during blizzards when the roads were impassable for the milk hauler, they were forced to dump milk.
Despite the challenges facing today’s dairy industry, the Brumms continue to enjoy their family dairy. “It’s been a good life. It’s a family operation and the cattle have always paid the bills,” Rick said.
