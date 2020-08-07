Brooklynn Halbach prepared for show ring

Because of the coronavirus, preparing cattle for the show ring at the Mitchell County Fair was a bit different. Sophomore Brooklynn Halbach, who is a first-year member of the Osage FFA, began her preparation for the Beef Show at home. In previous years, cattle were brought to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, then showed a couple of days later. This allowed animals to acclimate to their surroundings, and exhibitors had more time to groom animals in the cattle barn, before entering the show ring.
Due to COVID-19, exhibitors could not weigh their calves in until after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the youth cattle show began at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Due to time constraints, Halbach began her heifer’s preparation for the show at home on Thursday afternoon. She washed and groomed her purebred shorthorn heifer.
“I already had her trimmed, and we regularly brush our calves. I use regular shampoo and conditioner when washing them, and then a hair dryer, which makes the calf’s hair fluffier,” said Halbach.
She had previously exhibited her heifer, named Caroline, as a small calf in the Prospect Class at the 2019 county fair.
“I have worked with her for a year, because I showed her with her mother as a cow-calf pair last year. She is really calm, and laid back to lead. I have walked her every day,” said Brooklynn.
“They had more time to work with their calves with the COVID-19,” added Brooklynn’s mother, Judy.
Halbach’s heifer was taken to the fairgrounds on Thursday. After regular feeding and watering the next morning, Halbach spent time brushing her heifer’s hair and tail preparing the heifer for the Breeding Heifer Class.
She would show Caroline in a class with five other heifers and win second place. She later would be called back into the show ring for the selection of top five beef breed females. Caroline was selected as the fifth place heifer overall breeding class. Halbach was also selected to participate in the Intermediate Beef Showmanship Class.
As a member of the West Lincoln Blues 4-H Club, Halbach also showed her dog Cash in the fair’s obedience and handling class on Wednesday and won. Cash later won Best of Show.
