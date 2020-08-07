Brooklynn Halbach prepared for show ring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because of the coronavirus, preparing cattle for the show ring at the Mitchell County Fair was a bit different. Sophomore Brooklynn Halbach, who is a first-year member of the Osage FFA, began her preparation for the Beef Show at home. In previous years, cattle were brought to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, then showed a couple of days later. This allowed animals to acclimate to their surroundings, and exhibitors had more time to groom animals in the cattle barn, before entering the show ring.

Due to COVID-19, exhibitors could not weigh their calves in until after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the youth cattle show began at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Due to time constraints, Halbach began her heifer’s preparation for the show at home on Thursday afternoon. She washed and groomed her purebred shorthorn heifer.

“I already had her trimmed, and we regularly brush our calves. I use regular shampoo and conditioner when washing them, and then a hair dryer, which makes the calf’s hair fluffier,” said Halbach.

She had previously exhibited her heifer, named Caroline, as a small calf in the Prospect Class at the 2019 county fair.