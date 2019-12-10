{{featured_button_text}}

The Bridges Mentoring Program of Mitchell County will hold its fifth annual Chili Cook-off Challenge fundraiser, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, during the Osage vs. St. Ansgar basketball games, at Osage Community High School.

Those attending will enjoy many different flavors of chili, prepared by contestants. Flavors will range from sweet to spicy.

The price of admission is a freewill donation.

Anyone interested in participating or would like more information are encouraged to contact Bridges at 641-732-3566 or email at lwaller@bridgesmentoring.com.

Proceeds from this fundraiser continues to help Bridges Mentoring provide positive adult role models to youth in Mitchell County.

