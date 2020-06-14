BRAM provided scenic tour of county

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bike Ride Around Mitchell County (BRAM) looked a little different this year. Ride times were staggered in order to keep people save from the coronavirus. So while not everyone could go out at the same time, Osage's Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director Kati Henry says that 61 people were registered as of June 11.

Henry says they had somoene from as far as Kansas City register for the event.

The bike ride included a 11.8-, 24-, and 72.5-mile route and a 17.5 mile trail ride. The ride began and ended in Osage.

Bikers traveled through towns of Mitchell, Osage, McIntire, and Riceville with the opportunity to enjoy the scenery along the Cedar River, the Iowa countryside, and the Wapsi Great Western Trail. The trail ride was on the Harry Cook Trail and the Greenbelt Trails.

The event was sponsored by Emerson's on Main, Bisbee Income Tax & Accounting, Home Trust & Savings Bank, LR Falk Construction, Main Realty, Mitchell Co. Abstract Company, and Stan's Drive-In.

"We are glad to have had an event that so many are able to take advantage of when so many other events are being cancelled or postponed right now," says Henry.

Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.

