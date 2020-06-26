Bob Lincoln steps down from mental health care region he built

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man credited with creating the statewide model for regionalized mental health and disability services is stepping down to work for a private nonprofit agency.

Bob Lincoln, the only executive director for County Social Services since it was created in 2009, and a former Mitchell County supervisor, is going to work at a new behavioral health center being established at Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo. His last day as executive director was June 25.

“I’m very grateful for my opportunity with County Social Services,” Lincoln said. “I was presented with a new opportunity, and felt like I was ready for one more challenge in my career.”

“In my (previous) role I often facilitated the funding and supported the legislation,” Lincoln said. “This (new) job will give me the chance to have a more direct impact and be a provider of services instead of a purchaser of services. I’m excited about having a more direct involvement with folks.”

Each of Iowa’s 99 counties handled its own mental health services before Lincoln in 2009 helped pull together a region where Cerro Gordo, Winnebago and other counties pooled funds and shared resources.