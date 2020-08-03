Board OKs Urban Renewal Area tax ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell County Supervisors approved 2-to-1 the second reading of an “Ordinance providing for the Division of Taxes Levied on the taxable property in the 2020 Addition to the Mitchell County Urban Renewal Area.”

In the July 21 meeting, the board had voted 2-to-1 to waive the first and second readings of the ordinance, but it was later discovered that waiving the first and second readings requires a three-fourths majority vote. Since Smolik had opposed waiving the readings last week, the board now has to approve one reading each week.

The topic of using Tax Increment Financing was again discussed prior to the vote.

“The only reason I am promoting this is because this is what the voters want. This protects the taxpayer,” said Economic Development Director Stonecypher. Stonecypher said that if an emergency should develop within the county that TIF money could then be used to meet the crisis, instead of pulling from the General Fund, which would raise property taxes.

“This adds a larger protection,” Stonecypher said. “Talking to those who are running (For Supervisor) no one is advocating for new debt.”