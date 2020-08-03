Board OKs Urban Renewal Area tax ordinance

Mitchell County Supervisors approved 2-to-1 the second reading of an “Ordinance providing for the Division of Taxes Levied on the taxable property in the 2020 Addition to the Mitchell County Urban Renewal Area.”
In the July 21 meeting, the board had voted 2-to-1 to waive the first and second readings of the ordinance, but it was later discovered that waiving the first and second readings requires a three-fourths majority vote. Since Smolik had opposed waiving the readings last week, the board now has to approve one reading each week.
The topic of using Tax Increment Financing was again discussed prior to the vote.
“The only reason I am promoting this is because this is what the voters want. This protects the taxpayer,” said Economic Development Director Stonecypher. Stonecypher said that if an emergency should develop within the county that TIF money could then be used to meet the crisis, instead of pulling from the General Fund, which would raise property taxes.
“This adds a larger protection,” Stonecypher said. “Talking to those who are running (For Supervisor) no one is advocating for new debt.”
Former Supervisor Betty McCarthy told the board that she believes the three member board has every right to pass the ordinance at this time, instead of waiting for the five-member board to be seated in January 2021.
After further discussion it was moved by Walk and seconded by Francis to approve the second reading of the ordinance. Francis and Walk voted to approve the second reading, Smolik opposed the measure.
County Engineer Rich Brumm asked the board for clarification on the county policy regarding the running of tile under a road for manure lines. “I have another request to run tile under a road to pipe manure,” said Brumm. “Our present practice is people who run the lines pay for everything.”
Brumm told the board that piping the manure does relieve the roads of heavy equipment traveling on them. Board members decided to leave the current policy in place, which leaves all costs of the tile and maintaining it to the individual who uses it.
Sheriff Greg Beaver asked the board about fireworks permits when parties call his office on a Friday afternoon, and want to shoot fireworks off on Saturday evening. Because of the lack of time with such requests, the board gave Sheriff Beaver the permission to handle those permits using his own discretion.
