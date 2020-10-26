Board defers decision on St Ansgar paving money request

At the Oct. 20 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Rich Brumm provided an accounting of the money the county has spent for paving within towns from 2009 to 2020.
During the Sept. 29 meeting, St. Ansgar Mayor Keith Hogan came before the board and requested the county pay an estimated $69,000 for a future project that will extend paving from County Road T-26 on the town’s southern border to Fourth Street, when T-26 is resurfaced.
The Hogan had previously asked County Engineer Rich Brumm for the money, but Brumm denied the request saying the decision was for the board to make.
Supervisors Barb Francis and Steve Smolik indicated at the Sept. 29 meeting that they wanted more time to consider the request.
Supervisor Stan Walk later requested that Brumm supply the board with information on what towns had received county funding for paving over the years.
- Brumm recently supplied each board member with that information:
- Osage had five projects totaling 2.26 miles and received $430,547.43
- Stacyville had two projects (including a bridge) totaling .77 miles and received $234,939.81
- McIntire had one project of 1.01 miles and received $215,251.00
- St Ansgar had one project of .12 of a mile (intersection) and received $110,000.
- Orchard had one project of .18 of a mile and received $29,686.
Supervisor Walk said that St Ansgar hadn’t received as much money as other cities in the county. Smolik said he wants to wait until after the election before readdressing the issue and making his decision.
Mayor Hogan had previously asked the board for an answer before Dec. 1, so his city could have the information before addressing the city’s 2021 budget.
During her presentation of meetings attended, Francis stated that a Heartland Insurance Official had advised counties to create an ordinance requiring a signature for requested information.
“People are being sued for handing out confidential information,” said Francis.
County Attorney Mark Walk commented that he believes Mitchell County Officials are cautious in their approach to handing out requested information.
“Everybody gets a hold of me, and asks what can we provide or can’t provide," said attorney Walk. "The best thing they can do is contact me and ask what we can or can’t do. The code is pretty clear on what you can and can’t do. When people ask for information we tell them to send a check for the search, and often that is the end of it.”
Francis stated she was glad to hear county employees are taking precautions before handing out confidential information.
County Auditor Lowell Tesch said early and absentee voting is well ahead of previous years, and reminded the board that the auditor's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voting on Oct. 31.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!