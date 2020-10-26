Board defers decision on St Ansgar paving money request

Supervisor Walk said that St Ansgar hadn’t received as much money as other cities in the county. Smolik said he wants to wait until after the election before readdressing the issue and making his decision.

Mayor Hogan had previously asked the board for an answer before Dec. 1, so his city could have the information before addressing the city’s 2021 budget.

During her presentation of meetings attended, Francis stated that a Heartland Insurance Official had advised counties to create an ordinance requiring a signature for requested information.

“People are being sued for handing out confidential information,” said Francis.

County Attorney Mark Walk commented that he believes Mitchell County Officials are cautious in their approach to handing out requested information.

“Everybody gets a hold of me, and asks what can we provide or can’t provide," said attorney Walk. "The best thing they can do is contact me and ask what we can or can’t do. The code is pretty clear on what you can and can’t do. When people ask for information we tell them to send a check for the search, and often that is the end of it.”

Francis stated she was glad to hear county employees are taking precautions before handing out confidential information.

County Auditor Lowell Tesch said early and absentee voting is well ahead of previous years, and reminded the board that the auditor's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for voting on Oct. 31.

