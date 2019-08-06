{{featured_button_text}}
The American Red Cross urges blood donors to give in an upcoming blood drive.

A blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, at the Riceville Community Center, 119 W. Main St.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

