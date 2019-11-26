{{featured_button_text}}

A blood drive was conducted by LifeServe Blood Center on Monday, Nov. 18 in Osage.

A total of 87 units of blood were collected from 81 registered donors.

Marge Johnson and the Mitchell County Regional Health Center Auxiliary helped organize and sponsor the blood drive.

