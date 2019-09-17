A benefit to support Hallie Koenigs, who is battling childhood cancer, is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Riceville Community Center.
A meal will be served for a free will donation from 4 to 6 p.m. A silent auction will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., with a live auction to begin at 7 p.m.
Hallie's parents, Allen and Kacie Koenigs of Riceville, learned early this summer their little girl, who was about to celebrate her first birthday, had cancer.
She has undergone numerous tests and doctor visits in Iowa City and Rochester, Minnesota, and has been diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdmyocarcoma.
You have free articles remaining.
Hallie began chemotherapy at the Mayo Clinic in July and will possibly be having surgery in October to remove a tumor. She will need aggressive radiation and further chemotherapy following surgery to ensure the cancer is gone for good.
Proceeds from the benefit will help the family with medical bills and other associated expenses.
Those who are unable to attend the benefit but wish to make a donation can mail it to First State Bank, c/o Hallie Koenigs Benefit, 102 W. Main St., LeRoy, MN, 55951. Checks can be made out to Allen or Kacie Koenigs.
Those who wish to donate auction items for the benefit are asked to contact Renae Dohlman at 507-438-4078, JoLynn Eastman at 641-430-3052 or Tara Swenson at 641-220-3291 by Sept. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.