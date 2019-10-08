As many of you know, The Salvation Army is here in Osage year round providing temporary, emergency assistance to those in need. Additionally, we can provide other services such as fans/heaters to elderly, wrapping paper or gifts for the miracle tree in Osage and St Ansgar, gift cards to the Mitchell County Food Pantry and many more worthwhile projects.
Much of this could not be possible without donations from organizations, churches, individuals and through our Christmas Kettle Campaign. We raised nearly $14,000 last year. With the continued cuts with Welfare Reform we have seen an increase in requests for assistance. This fiscal year (Oct 1, 2018-Sept 30, 2019) we funded families, individuals and special projects with $11,840.00 of assistance. This was our largest year yet for need in our community.
We are beginning our Christmas Kettle Campaign for the 2019/2020 year. The campaign cannot happen without the assistance of community members helping to staff our kettles. We are in need of individuals, families, Confirmation kids, youth groups, etc. who would be willing to help a couple hours during the holiday season.
Money raised in Mitchell County with the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign and all donations received, stay here and are used year round to provide temporary emergency assistance to those in need. If you, your family or organization would be willing to help out this season by being a bell ringer, please call Sarah Krukow at the Osage Police Department - 641-732-3777 or email at skrukow@osagepd.org. Monetary donations are also accepted any time of the year.
If you have any questions regarding the program, donating or volunteering please contact me by the number or email above.
Sarah Krukow
Service Extension Coordinator
