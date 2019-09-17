{{featured_button_text}}

The sights and sounds of autumn were in abundance in St. Ansgar on Saturday, Sept. 7, during the 19th annual St. Ansgar Fall Festival.

The St. Ansgar Community Chamber sponsored this event that featured art, crafts, vintage, antique, and seasonal goods, food and other vendors.

Vendor items included pottery, hand-crafted jewelry, paintings, crocheted and sewn items, woodcrafts and garden art.

There were also re-purposed and vintage items, primitives, paper items, “girly” gear (bows, hats, scarves and tutus), handmade soaps and lotions available.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Food and treats were available from several vendors as well as local restaurants along with seasonal goods including pumpkins, gourds, squash and mums.

The community piano was rolled out for the event. Those attending the Fall Festival were encouraged to pause for enjoyment and play for a few minutes or even an hour.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments