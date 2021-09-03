'Ball In The House' coming to Osage on Sept. 11

Coming up next for the Mitchell County Concert Association is one of the most popular forms of musical performance – A Cappella.

Ball In The House will visit Osage for a 7 p.m. concert on Sept. 11 at the CRC Krapek Auditorium, according to a news release.

Based in Boston and having been in existence for over 20 years, Ball In The House is a vocal band that performs over 200 concerts per year. According to the release, its special brand of music combines R&B, Soul and Pop that brings all ages to their shows.

The group has played theaters, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, and private parties. They have opened for such luminaries as The Beach Boys, The Jonas Brothers, The Temptations, Gladys Knight, and Lionel Richie.

According to the release, Ball In The House has traveled the world over, headlining both the 2016 & 2018 China International Chorus Festival.

Also, in 2016, they won the Boston Harmony Sweepstakes and were voted APCA Band of the Year and Best of Boston for Outstanding Musical Performers.