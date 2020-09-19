Autumn Artistry in Osage brings the sense of 'a new normal'

Ken Emerson, owner of Emerson’s on Main, was on the Osage Chamber of Commerce Autumn Artistry Committee.

He said there was some debate as to whether the event should be held this year because of COVID-19.

Emerson said he was in favor of carrying on the tradition despite the pandemic because he felt after so many months, “people want to get out.”

Like a number of other Main Street businesses, Emerson’s had a sidewalk sale going on. Lots of people also were going inside the store.

Since Fox River’s annual sock sale was called off due to the pandemic, the company made arrangements with Emerson’s to sell some socks outside the store. Emerson said he is also selling the socks at his Mason City and Clear Lake stores.

Susan and Mark Ringhofer of Osage and their daughter, Julia Ringhofer, also of Osage, were at Autumn Artistry.

They were happy the event was still being held this year.

“I think if people take precautions, they are OK,” Susan said.

Julia said she likes “all the homemade gifts” the vendors sell.

She also said she likes supporting local businesses.