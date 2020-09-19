Autumn Artistry in Osage brings the sense of 'a new normal'

The 20th annual Autumn Artistry event in Osage took place on Sept. 19, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Getting life back to a new normal is good,” said Wendy Fullerton, of Rockford. “It’s nice to see people interacting.”
This year’s event featured more than 80 vendors selling crafts, jewelry, quilts, clothing, antiques, baked goods, and fall flowers such as mums.
The vendors were spread out in 10 different locations, mostly along Osage’s Main Street but also at the fairgrounds where the annual Mitchell County Blacktop Cruisers Car Show was held.
Face masks and social distancing were encouraged.
One sign placed near some large mum plants read, “Social Distance 6 Feet or Four Large Mums.”
It was an ideal September day, both sunny and mild with the trees starting to turn color. The smell of all kinds of food was in the air, including Puerto Rican cuisine from a food truck.
Fullerton usually makes the trip to Osage for Autumn Artistry.
She said she likes “just browsing around” in a casual atmosphere and “finding unusual stuff.”
Autumn Artistry has always been an outdoor event, so that makes it more comfortable for people during the pandemic, she said.
Ken Emerson, owner of Emerson’s on Main, was on the Osage Chamber of Commerce Autumn Artistry Committee.
He said there was some debate as to whether the event should be held this year because of COVID-19.
Emerson said he was in favor of carrying on the tradition despite the pandemic because he felt after so many months, “people want to get out.”
Like a number of other Main Street businesses, Emerson’s had a sidewalk sale going on. Lots of people also were going inside the store.
Since Fox River’s annual sock sale was called off due to the pandemic, the company made arrangements with Emerson’s to sell some socks outside the store. Emerson said he is also selling the socks at his Mason City and Clear Lake stores.
Susan and Mark Ringhofer of Osage and their daughter, Julia Ringhofer, also of Osage, were at Autumn Artistry.
They were happy the event was still being held this year.
“I think if people take precautions, they are OK,” Susan said.
Julia said she likes “all the homemade gifts” the vendors sell.
She also said she likes supporting local businesses.
A few vendors were selling face masks this year, including Carla Robinette of Nora Springs.
Carla said she and her mother, Mary Robinette, also of Nora Springs, have sewn 1,000 masks so far, and have sold them on Facebook to people in 20 states.
They take special requests for mask designs.
Carla’s sister, Lisa Robinette, who was selling her hand-made Halloween decorations and Christmas ornaments, said sports team masks and kid’s masks are popular.
“We try to use fun fabrics,” she said.
Jackie McRoberts of Osage was selling Tupperware.
She said she was pleased Autumn Artistry was held this year because “I need to downsize some inventory.”
“It’s a beautiful day,” she said. “It’s very busy.”
