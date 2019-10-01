{{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Chamber of Commerce hosted this year's annual Autumn Artistry celebration held on Saturday, Sept. 21

The large event took place throughout the downtown area and the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, featuring a number of artisan and food vendors selling handcrafted gifts, homemade baked goods, artwork, furniture, harvest goods, and numerous unique finds.

Osage Chamber Director Kati Henry said there were 120 vendors from Iowa and Minnesota at the event.

A farmers market, the 18th Annual Blacktop Cruisers Car Show, and special fall kids’ activities at the Osage Public Library were also be held in conjunction with the festival. 

