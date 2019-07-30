{{featured_button_text}}

Renner and Birchem, P.C., has released its audit report on Mitchell County.

The county had tax revenue of $23.82 million for the year that ended June 30, 2018, which included $1.96 million in tax credits from the state. The county forwarded $15.19 million of the revenue to the townships, school districts, cities and other taxing bodies in the county.

The county retained $11.26 million in order to finance county operations, a 21% increase from the previous year.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Expenses totaled $15.49 million, a 10.6% increase from the years prior. Expenses includes $4.37 million for roads and transportation, $1.74 million for public safety and legal services, and $1.77 million for physical health and social services.

A full copy of the report is available at the auditor’s office or on the Auditor of State website, http://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/index.html

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments