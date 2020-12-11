Ashley Hinson ‘open’ to raising Social Security retirement age

Washington — Republicans and Democrats — has a spending problem, Hinson said.

“My perspective is the kitchen table perspective,” she said. “It’s not lost on me the value of a dollar and how important that is to Iowa families.”

As a result of changes made by Congress in 1983, the Social Security Administration projects that benefits will be paid in full on a timely basis until 2037 when the trust funds are exhausted. Then it expects to be able to pay 76 percent of scheduled benefits.

The agency projects that Congress would need to enact the equivalent of a 13 percent cut in benefits or raise the payroll tax between 12 and 14 percent to allow full payment of benefits.

Hinson would prefer not to raise the payroll tax.

“But I think we need to be looking at the age of workers,” she said. “If I know coming in — I’m 37 years old — if I know coming in I’m going to have to work longer, it’s much easier for me to absorb that than to pull the rug out from someone who is 62 years old right now.”