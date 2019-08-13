{{featured_button_text}}
North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) announced the 2019 Spring Term President’s List and Dean’s List.

The following are students were named to the President’s List:

CARPENTER - Emily DeBower and Lindsey DeBower

GRAFTON - Cody Hansen, Jacob Hyde, Derek Jorgensen, Sarika Rademacher, Gabriel Walk and Lily Walk.

LITTLE CEDAR - Wayne Frost

MITCHELL - Sadie Clayton

OSAGE - Nathen Adams, Maleah Benttine, Sophia Bielecki, Shelby Blake, Megan Breon, Josie Buege, Kourtney Chambers, Chloe Goodale, Cynthia Goyette, Katelyn Halbach, Justyce Henaman, Lexy Hovde, Corin Johanns, Kaylee Klaes, Emily Krukow, Chloe Levan, Jessica Malecek, Rachel Milbrandt, McKenzie Mohl, Hanna Mullenbach, Hunter Noordhoek, Preston Pollard, Jared Popp, Lucas Rogers, Nicole Tourtellott, Coryssa Tucke, Makayla Wagner, Nathan Wihlm and Dalton Wright.

RICEVILLE - Mitchell Christensen

ST ANSGAR - Gabrielle Finberg, Erik Gerdts, Hannah Groth, Morgan Hemann, Garrett Koster, Sarah Phelps, Sophia Wold, Hanna Zuehl, Megan Adams, Jadyn Anderson, Benjamin Boerjan, Addy Carlson, Chelsey Huisman, Jared Mayer, Mackenna Pannhoff, Domonic Steele and Daniel Wilbur.

STACYVILLE - Alexis Meek and Christa Merten.

Students who complete a minimum of six semester hours and earn a 3.50 – 4.00 term grade point average in an academic semester will be honored by being named to the President’s List.

The following are students were named to the Dean’s List:

CARPENTER - Jayme Van Sabben

GRAFTON - Ryan Petersen and Devan Wilcox

MITCHELL - Noah Hollister, Jr. and Hannah Huebsch

ORCHARD - Nickolaus Chambers

OSAGE - Nicole DeWalle, Joshua Duncomb, Madison Eagen, Clarissa Huisman, Avery Marley, Jackson Murphy, George Schorg, Amber Snyder, Trevor Wagner and Ellen Witt.

RICEVILLE - Taylor Kraft

ST. ANSGAR - Hayli Hansen-Hutchinson, Grace Heimer, Justin Okland and John Patterson.

STACYVILLE - Madeline Neuman

TOETERVILLE - Rylie Hansen

Students who complete a minimum of six semester hours and earn a 3.25-3.49 term grade point average in an academic semester will be honored by being named to the Dean’s List.

