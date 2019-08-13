North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) announced the 2019 Spring Term President’s List and Dean’s List.
The following are students were named to the President’s List:
BRITT - Gavin Becker, Arthur Deaner III, Beth Harms, Bryce Hinton, Sydney Hudspeth and Natalie Lemmon.
BUFFALO CENTER - Peter Baker and Benjamin Hassebroek.
FOREST CITY - Dakota Bang, Seth Brock, Leah Jones, Andrew Kuhn, Callie McQuown, Michael Nielsen and Abbie Tapp.
GARNER - Sadhna Ades, Mara Anderson, Candie Cueva, Taylor Gerdes, Dalton Hawe, Jillian Heitland, Droste Hennings, Jayden Hughes, Alannah Larson, Katelyn Oetken, Paige Rasmuson, Justin Reding, Dustin Schlawin, Alaina Scott, Tori Sloan, Reece Smith, Macey Spilman, Nicole Upmeyer, Micah Wacker and Rachel Wacker.
KANAWHA - Stephanie Melohn
THOMPSON - John Helland
Students who complete a minimum of six semester hours and earn a 3.50 – 4.00 term grade point average in an academic semester will be honored by being named to the President’s List.
The following are students were named to the Dean’s List:
BRITT - Ryann Hagen, Cody Leerar and Colt McNeese
CRYSTAL LAKE - Maria Mata-Zamago
FOREST CITY - Katie Garnas, Kaitlyn Krones and Chandler Thompson.
GARNER - Ty Abele, Amanda Bierle, Christina Greiman, Jacque Janes, Lucas Rayhons, Cherrice Risius and Madison Williams
THOMPSON - Faith Finer
Students who complete a minimum of six semester hours and earn a 3.25-3.49 term grade point average in an academic semester will be honored by being named to the Dean’s List.
