Eighth graders from the Osage, Riceville, and St Ansgar Schools recently learned how to drive safely on both gravel and hard surface rural roads during the Mitchell County Farm Bureau’s “Rural road crashes are preventable course”
The event, which included video instruction as well as demonstrations from area farm and commercial equipment operators, was held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
Those participating in the event included Dean Sponheim of Strip Till Services, Dennis Popp of Popp Farm Drainage, Adam Norby of Kibble Equipment, Farm Bureau member Kevin Sprung and Jenny Sullivan AITC Coordinator.
They spoke on what large machinery operators have to consider when operating on highways and narrow gravel roads. Later, the students experienced what a large equipment operator sees from the cabs of their machinery.
“When we travel down the road we are looking for things you aren’t looking for,” Sponheim said. He cautioned them not to follow farm machinery too closely. “We have to watch for mailboxes, road signs, holes near the shoulder, narrow and sometimes even wide bridges,” he said. “If you are driving on the gravel and you see us coming in a large machine, we would love it if you would pull off into a field driveway so we don’t meet.”
Sponheim said drivers, who pass the wide and elongated equipment, often overreact while pulling back into their regular travel lane and drivers often swerve onto the shoulder, where they lose some control of the back of their vehicles.
“We all want to get along on the roads, so we can all get to where we are going safely,” Sprung said. “Many of these machines and farm vehicles can weigh 80,000 pounds, while most cars weigh about 3,000 pounds. If you tangle with this equipment you are not going to win.”
Popp, who brought a large excavator on a flatbed semi, said his total road length while transporting his machine is 85 feet in length. He told students when he negotiates a right hand turn he has to move into the left lane of traffic and drivers behind him should slow and let him make the turn instead of trying to pass while he turns.
Students then climbed into the cab of a large John Deere combine, where they looked into the machine’s rearview mirror. Because of the machine’s width, students, when looking at the rearview mirror, couldn’t detect a pickup that was 40 to 50 feet behind the machine.
Norby said though the combine did not have an attached head it still would take up most of the width of narrow blacktops and gravel roads, where there is no shoulder. He cautioned the students to take extreme care when meeting large farm equipment.
Max Berand, St. Ansgar eighth grader, said, “I now realize it’s hard to see. I will be more cautious around this machinery.” Fellow student Shayni Giles added, “You have to be careful behind machinery so you don’t run into the back of them.”
Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver, who has been at the scene of many rural accidents, provided the students with a stern warning, “Cellphones are becoming the largest killer of young people today,” he said. “Distracted driving is very dangerous. So please put down your cellphones while driving. Call your friends or text them later.”
