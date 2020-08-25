 Skip to main content
Anonymous token of kindness sets warm tone for health center
Anonymous token of kindness sets warm tone for health center

North Iowa is not without its share of interesting rocks to be found, but not all of those rocks come with a message.

Kindness Rock 1

What's believed to be a token of The Kindness Rock Project is making its way through the Mitchell County Regional Health locations.

When an employee of Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage found a decorated stone that was left near his car, he decided not to keep it, but to share it with his colleagues.

Displayed in a clear, heart-shaped box, alongside an encouraging poem, the purple rock boasts one concise directive: “Be kind.”

The stone is believed to have been placed in the parking lot by someone participating in The Kindness Rocks Project, a social initiative rooted in an ethos of humanity. As the project describes itself on its website, “We are simply a grassroots kindness movement.”

Regional Health’s Senior Director of Public Relations, Elaine Barreca said rock’s display within the health system started as a morale-enhancing objective, but has since morphed into a more publicly visible push. “Initially we used the Kindness Rock as a catalyst for an internal campaign,” Barreca said. “It’s now touring.”

According to Barreca, the rock display will have spent time at each of the three Regional Health facilities, in Osage, St. Ansgar, and Riceville respectively. After that, Barreca said she’d like to see area businesses take a turn at hosting.

Kindness Rock 2

An poem encouraging random acts of kindness is displayed alongside the found rock.

“We hope that others in the community want to showcase the rock as well,” said Barreca. “We’d like to spread this kindness throughout the community, throughout Mitchell County, and we would definitely be open to sharing the rock.”

The Kindness Rock Project’s Facebook page features thousands of photos of similar rocks, contributed by those who are participating in the project and those who have found a Kindness Rock.

A call to action within their page description encourages the public to engage in the altruistic endeavor: “Please join our kindness rocks project and help us spread kindness to unsuspecting recipients along the way! Together we can make this world a little bit happier!”

Barreca said any business or organization in the area that is interested in hosting the rock should contact her at 641-732-6013.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette



