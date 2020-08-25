Anonymous token of kindness sets warm tone for health center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Iowa is not without its share of interesting rocks to be found, but not all of those rocks come with a message.

When an employee of Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage found a decorated stone that was left near his car, he decided not to keep it, but to share it with his colleagues.

Displayed in a clear, heart-shaped box, alongside an encouraging poem, the purple rock boasts one concise directive: “Be kind.”

The stone is believed to have been placed in the parking lot by someone participating in The Kindness Rocks Project, a social initiative rooted in an ethos of humanity. As the project describes itself on its website, “We are simply a grassroots kindness movement.”

Regional Health’s Senior Director of Public Relations, Elaine Barreca said rock’s display within the health system started as a morale-enhancing objective, but has since morphed into a more publicly visible push. “Initially we used the Kindness Rock as a catalyst for an internal campaign,” Barreca said. “It’s now touring.”