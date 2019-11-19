This year’s Osage Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at a new location, the Cedar River Complex Event Center, located on the Mitchell County Fairgrounds.
Pastor Steven White and Diane Sparrow, co-chairs for the dinner, have announced the annual event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. This year’s dinner is being co-coordinated by Life Church and the Cedar Valley Seminary.
“Five years ago we started serving Thanksgiving Dinner in the basement of the church and we had about 20 in attendance, White said. “Last year, Becky and Mark Johnson partnered with us and the event was made more available to the community. This year, the Johnsons are volunteering, but have decided to play a smaller role.”
The menu is a traditional Thanksgiving meal consisting of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, buns and pumpkin pie made from scratch.
Sparrow said prepared meals can be ordered in advance for those who are homebound and can be picked up by someone. Deliveries can also be made to the homebound in town and to those within a five-mile radius of Osage.
You have free articles remaining.
Local restaurants Teluwut, Taste, BecMar, Lucy’s, Cedar Valley Seminary and Old Central Coffee will prepare the food and a full slate of volunteers will be on hand to help serve and clean up after the event. Providing financial assistance include Life Church, Home Trust and Savings Bank, Osage Conservation Club, Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Brent Estlund and Town and County Insurance. In addition, a grant was received from the Cedar River Complex Foundation, who is providing the facility for the event.
Though a volunteer staff has been formed by the Ministerial Alliance and the food is being prepared by local establishments, Sparrow said, “Monetary sponsorships are very welcome and we need drivers to help deliver meals to homebound residents.
“I think this an important event that needs to be done. We are co-chairs of this event, but we have a good support team helping us.”
Sparrow added, “Everyone is welcome to come if they don’t have a place to go.”
For more information on the event and for early orders for carry outs, call 563-203-0684.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.