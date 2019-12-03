Bridges Mentoring and Taste present Christmas Cookies with Santa, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Taste, 715 Main St., Osage.
Join Bridges for an afternoon of Christmas cookie decorating, crafts, games, a story corner and Santa. Bring your own camera and take pictures. Fun for all ages.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Proceeds will help sustain the Bridges Mentoring Program by continuing to provide positive adult role models to youth in Mitchell County.
The cost is a free will donation, but the Cookie Walk is $8 a dozen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.