Bridges Mentoring and Taste present Christmas Cookies with Santa, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Taste, 715 Main St., Osage.

Join Bridges for an afternoon of Christmas cookie decorating, crafts, games, a story corner and Santa. Bring your own camera and take pictures. Fun for all ages.

Proceeds will help sustain the Bridges Mentoring Program by continuing to provide positive adult role models to youth in Mitchell County.

The cost is a free will donation, but the Cookie Walk is $8 a dozen.

