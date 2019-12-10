{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Wynohrad

Laura Wynohrad is a member of the Class of 1989.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Laura Wynohrad graduated in 1989 from Osage High School.

Her graduating class was 100 students, who all took their own paths.

Wynohrad’s path was to attend the University of Northern Iowa, where she attended for one year before moving to Rochester, Minnesota to attend Mercy School of Health Sciences to be an x-ray tech. Wynohrad found herself back in Osage working at the hospital.

During high school, she was involved in choir, her favorite class, and future teachers. After school, Wynohrad worked at Pizza Hut and the local grocery store.

Wynohrad’s favorite teacher was Mr. Graft. One of her favorite memories from high school was skipping school to go to the drive-in with her best friend. What she misses most is not having any adult responsibilities.

Since Wynohrad has been in high school, lots of things have changed. “There wasn’t one computer in the whole school,” she said. “We also never had to worry about violence or school shootings.”

The biggest school rivals to Osage in 1989 were Riceville and Charles City.

The advice she has for current students is, “Do your best in school and don’t take things too seriously. Also, make lots of friends and have fun with them.”

