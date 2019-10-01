{{featured_button_text}}
The Alpha Writers of Osage are inviting interested writers to a mini-workshop from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Osage Public Library.

Former Iowa Poetry Association President and military veteran, Dennis Maulsby, of Ames, will present workshops on the importance of poetry, publishing and marketing, as well as answer authors' questions.

The cost of the workshop is $5 per person, with each attendee being responsible their own lunch.

From 1:30-2:30 p.m., will have a book signing as well as read from his books, “Near Death/Near Life,” “Free Fire Zone,” and his latest publication, “Winterset.”

For more information, call 641-732-4124 or 641-732-3863.

