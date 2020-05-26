Al Winters: 2nd District Mitchell County Board of Supervisors

Al Winters says he is running for a seat in the Mitchell County Supervisors Board as an advocate for taxpayers of Mitchell County. He is running in District 2 as a Republican.
“I’ve had an interest in local government for many years,” says Winters. “I can bring some things to the table that can be beneficial to helping to form policy and guide the county and develop budgets for the county. Basically, I just want to be out there for the taxpayers and do a good job presenting their needs and concerns.”
Winters says he wants to work to reduce the debt of the county and he also wants to restore private property rights and reduce the urban renewal footprint in the county.
"I don’t believe that the government or any one person should just be able to indiscriminately go in and define different tax qualifications or property identifications to people’s private property,” he says. “I think there’s ways to grow this county without borrowing money.”
Winters believes that having updated technology will also be a major factor in bettering the county. He believes that if the county’s schools, hospitals, businesses, and farmers all have updated technology all of these areas will find room to grow and better themselves.
Winters is also concerned with how the current board has been handling economic development. He believes that the county’s economic development commission currently has too much power.
”I understand the need for economic development; I understand that it’s a part of the job of the board of supervisors, but I’m not sure that they should be garnering as much attention and as much money as what they get,” says Winters. “I think there’s other things they can do to really get back to the basics of operating the county.”
According to Winters, Mitchell County has the highest tax increment financing (TIF) rate in the state of Iowa. He says that borrowing money isn’t the way to go, and that he wants to put a pause on TIF spending if he gets elected.
Lastly, he wants to make some improvements to the county’s secondary roads. He says the roads that were built 80 years ago can’t meet the new travel needs of farmers and the new equipment they use.
Molly Adamson covers Mitchell County for the Mitchell County Press News. You can reach her at molly.adamson@globegazette.com or by phone at 515-508-1134. Follow Molly on Twitter at @OsageEditor.
