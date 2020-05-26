Al Winters: 2nd District Mitchell County Board of Supervisors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Al Winters says he is running for a seat in the Mitchell County Supervisors Board as an advocate for taxpayers of Mitchell County. He is running in District 2 as a Republican.

“I’ve had an interest in local government for many years,” says Winters. “I can bring some things to the table that can be beneficial to helping to form policy and guide the county and develop budgets for the county. Basically, I just want to be out there for the taxpayers and do a good job presenting their needs and concerns.”

Winters says he wants to work to reduce the debt of the county and he also wants to restore private property rights and reduce the urban renewal footprint in the county.

"I don’t believe that the government or any one person should just be able to indiscriminately go in and define different tax qualifications or property identifications to people’s private property,” he says. “I think there’s ways to grow this county without borrowing money.”

Winters believes that having updated technology will also be a major factor in bettering the county. He believes that if the county’s schools, hospitals, businesses, and farmers all have updated technology all of these areas will find room to grow and better themselves.