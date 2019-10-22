While Julia Addington is perhaps best known for her election to public office – in 1869, she was the first woman to be elected in Iowa and, most assume, the U.S. -- her contributions to early Iowa education were important, too.
Addington’s election to the post of Mitchell County Superintendent of Schools was a landmark in the fight for women’s rights.
However, the legacy wrought from her tenure from 1870-1871 also included work to improve teacher pay, reduce teacher turnover and provide professional development for teachers, according to author and historian Cheryl Mullenbach, who was the keynote speaker at the event celebrating the 150th anniversary of Addington’s election on Oct. 12 at the Cedar River Complex.
“’The time is near at hand when teachers will be paid according to the service they are capable of rendering,’” Mullenbach quoted Addington during her talk.
Mullenbach, a Stacyville native, uncovered Addington’s place in history almost by accident several years ago. While searching the stacks about Mitchell County in the State Historical Society of Iowa Library, she spied a small entry in a book compiled by the women of Mitchell County and sent to the Columbian Exposition of Chicago in 1893 which briefly noted Addington’s achievement.
She subsequently researched Addington and the results of that research were published in Iowa Heritage Illustrated.
Addington, whose candidacy was part of an Osage-Mitchell county seat squabble, resulting into two slates of candidates brought forth for the 1869 election, did not seek the seat. But once elected and she heard support for her service, she made sure she could serve following her election by contacting Iowa Attorney General Henry O’Connor for an opinion. He agreed that she should – and could – serve. His decision was also a landmark in women’s rights, Mullenbach said.
“When Julia was elected, it was big news” Mullenbach said, noting the story also reached the international stage, hitting papers in England and Scotland.
The celebration, which drew about 60, was sponsored by the Mitchell County Historic Preservation Association, the Republican and Democrat parties of Mitchell County and the Mitchell County Historical Society.
On hand were several women who were or currently are public office-holders. Those who spoke included former county supervisor Betty McCarthy, current supervisor Barb Francis and Osage Superintendent of Schools Barb Schwamman.
Also in attendance were State Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, State Sen. Amanda Ragan, former supervisors Cheryl Erb and Shannon Paulus; Osage City Clerk Cathy Penney, and county recorder Pat Skuster.
Mary Blake of Stacyville, outfitted in period dress, provided several items from her museum to display as well as those displayed by the historical society. Penney Morse read letters of congratulations from Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Joni Ernst. Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer also offered her good wishes via a video.
