OSAGE – Sandy Adams, of Osage, won the Grand Champion Machine Quilting Award at the Mitchell County Fair, with a memory quilt.
The quilt pays tribute to her deceased mother, Donna Fredericks.
“The quilt is very special to me,” Adams said. “The quilt is special because when mom passed away, I kept all of her clothes. I knew I wanted to make a memory quilt of some sort, but it wasn’t until later that I got the idea.”
Adams found photos of mothers and discovered she could print the photos on fabric. Adams started the quilt after her mother passed away in April 2018. Each of the 16 quilt squares features a photo of her mother.
Adams used the clothing her mother was wearing in the photos as part fabric contained in each block, to accentuate the squares. “If you look close, you can see the cloth is worn and the fabric matches the clothes mom is wearing in the photo,” Adams said.
Another feature of the artwork is each square features a different design. No two squares have the same pattern.
“There are so many special pictures of mom,” Adams said. She, along with other family members, are in some of the photographs with her mother. “Each square has a special memory,” she said. “Like the golf square, which reminds me of how mom got me into golfing.”
Because she knows the personal story behind each of the 16 quilt squares, she is writing the story for each one. When finished, she will place the compilation of stories in an embroidered pouch on the back of the quilt, so family members can later read the history.
Adam said her close friend Jean Miller did the machine stitching to attach her quilt top to the backing. She has also produced a much smaller memory wall hanging for her sister.
