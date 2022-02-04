Adam Parks fires artistry from his forge

In the beginning, Adam Parks did not know his work was art. He needed to be convinced.

“I’ve always been a creative sort,” Parks said. “I’ve always worked with metal.”

Blacksmiths have always fascinated him. Five years ago, he decided to strike while the iron was hot. He built his own forge and watched a few Internet videos to learn the basics, then attempted to replicate what he saw. He is self-trained. He makes most of his own tools.

“It was a couple years of trial and error,” he said. “I didn’t know of any other blacksmiths around here at the time, so there was no one to mentor me.”

Since then, he has become familiar with local metalworkers. Parks also demonstrates the basics to aspiring blacksmiths, walking them through simple projects, while shaping a professional community.

“Metal moves a lot like clay when it’s hot,” Parks said, having worked with clay in high school art classes. “I had the basic understanding of the physical aspect, but it’s like anything, you’ve got to practice. Once you learn one step, there’s another step that leads to another and another.

“It’s amazing how good you can feel after a bad day, going out to the shop and hitting a piece of hot metal or turning wood on the lathe.”

Yet Parks still needed persuaded he was an artist. Enter Pat Mackin.

When the Mitchell County Fine Arts Council held its first show last summer, Parks applied to be a participant. As council chair, Mackin was impressed, inviting Parks to display his work.

“Since then, Adam proposed he and I work together to produce dioramas,” Mackin said.

Mackin constructs detailed structures for scale model railroads. The artists will soon combine Mackin’s locomotives with Parks’ art.

Even with Parks’ forge and a heater in his shop, the coldest part of winter is not a time for work. But when the thermometer reaches 20 degrees, he is ready to bend iron into any form he chooses.

Family Business

After graduating from high school in Charles City, Parks earned a design technology degree from North Iowa Area Community College. He learned drafting, engineering and machine work.

“We grew up pretty poor, so craft supplies were in short form, but you could always afford paper and pencils,” he said. “Once I had the opportunity to get into art classes, I took them all through high school.”

At the same time, Parks was hands-on, disassembling mechanical items around the house. Pulleys and gears fascinated him. To make money, he would take apart old motors to remove the copper.

“When I went into design technology at NIACC,” he said, “there’s a certain amount of technical skill, but there’s also a certain amount of artistic skill.”

However, while working and attending college, he no longer had time for fine art. He started a family. It took a forge to rekindle his creative drive. His anvil is also a form of therapy.

“I taught myself how to weld because I understood the theory behind it,” Parks said. “I’d never operated a lathe other than a little bit in college, but because of my design background, I was able to step into it with very little training.”

Parks has also worked with wood and resin. He fabricates and cuts home décor out of tin, designing signs and monograms and various other projects. His daughter Kayelea is a freshman at Osage Community High School. She is a member of 4-H, sometimes working and learning beside her father in his shop.

“I enjoy the fact she’s not afraid to try something,” Parks said. “She’s not afraid to heat up a piece of metal and pound a sheet into the shape she wants. Last year she smelted iron. Watching her, I’ve learned more about my art.”

“I enjoy working in the shop,” Kayelea said, “because it’s a challenge figuring out how to make stuff work and turning an idea into reality.”

It is a family business. They travel to art shows and set up shop. While Parks knows how to fashion jewelry, his wife Shelley understands how to talk about it. She is the salesperson. It is Kayelea’s job to explain her father’s metalwork to patrons.

“I like traveling with the family because it’s great bonding time with them,” Kayelea said. She wanders the shows to see what other people sell.

“One of the most enjoyable parts is when you meet somebody and they ask, ‘Can you make this?’” Parks said. “I seldom tell them ‘no,’ because I’ll figure it out. And then when it’s finished and you present it to them, based on the look on their faces, you know immediately you did what you needed to do.”

His wife was once his biggest patron. When she told him she did not need any more gifts, he decided to go big.

“I started in the garage until my wife kicked me out,” Parks said. “I was outside for a while, and then winter came around and I moved into one of my old sheds.”

A few years ago, Parks began a metalworking business called Singing Hound Ironworks. He has a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

At first, the family did not know what to name its business. One morning, Parks was in his blacksmith shop with his dog Lucky, a notorious and versatile howler. Shelley told her husband, “She’s always singing like a hound.” Later in the day, they stopped for dinner and conversation on their way to Austin, Minn., and Singing Hound Ironworks stuck.

“She’s the supervisor,” Parks said of the role Lucky plays in the family business.

Butterflies

One intensive, rewarding project for Parks was an owl sculpture he recently built. It was an experiment gone right.

For 40 hours he labored in his shop. He first fashioned a skeleton. He cut sheet metal into patchwork, which he then fit between the bone wires to make skin. The feet and wings were all forged, the feathers from washers.

“It turned out the way I wanted,” Parks said. “When I work, I have a plan, but then I have to adapt.”

The coffee and end tables in his house are made from two-inch slab walnut and car siding. He forged the interlocking legs and metal trim. Getting them uniform takes measuring and a bit of prayer. Even Parks cannot deny it is art.

He has also worked with myriad items such as cultivating discs. They become the heads of goats and cattle. As long as it is not cast iron, it can be forged, shaped and repurposed.

Copper butterflies are another love.

“You use chisels to chase and shape it. You focus in and everything else falls away. It’s just you and the metal. Two or three hours later you’ve got a butterfly. I love that they’re so lifelike when I’m done.”

The butterflies emerge from an unassuming sheet of copper, their chrysalis. Parks cuts out the shape with chasing chisels, adding dents and ripples and bends until they are alive.

The projects planned for this year include an eagle and a two-foot turtle.

While he creates this art, he must fund his shop. Metal flowers emerge in spring for craft fairs. He stays ahead of the seasons, pumpkins and snowmen smiling. He also works on commission. The more he upgrades his tools, the bigger projects he can undertake. As well, he must work around a rebuilt shoulder.

“I can spend four or five hours hammering out a punch, but then I pay for it the next day,” he said.

One solution is upgrading to a forging press, allowing him to work heavier material and save wear and tear on his body. For him, blacksmithing is a form of physical therapy that keeps him moving and prevents his shoulder from stiffening. He must work within his limits.

Parks still considers himself a beginner. “I can make a lot of stuff, but there’s still so much to learn. I don’t think I’ll ever consider myself a master.”

As the weather warms, spring approaching, he will return to forge and anvil to release the yearly crop of copper butterflies, shaped from the same metal he once farmed from frozen truck motors.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

