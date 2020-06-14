Absolute Energy's St. Ansgar plant takes next steps to create Monarch Fueling Station

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Absolute Energy's ethanol plant near St. Ansgar is one step closer to providing a habitat for monarch butterflies. Plant employees recently completed a seeding its Monarch Fueling Station.

The seed mixture includes native grasses and other plants that attract pollinators but has a special emphasis on milkweed plants. Milkweed is the only plant monarchs can lay their eggs on.

“We look forward to seeing what we planted today grow and provided much-needed habitat for monarch butterflies,” said Tyler Schwarck, environmental, health, and safety technician at Absolute Energy.

Absolute Energy began prepping their 1.3-acre Monarch Fueling Station last summer.

The Monarch Fueling Station Project was established by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association in partnership with the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium in December 2017. It is a program to help Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel plants establish patches of monarch habitat on plant grounds.

To learn more about the IRFA Monarch Fueling Station Project, contact IRFA at info@IowaRFA.org or 515-252-6249.

