Absolute Energy management announced it has started a Monarch Fueling Station at the ethanol plant near St. Ansgar.
Plant employees will conduct a dormant seeding this fall of the 1.3 acres plot with native plants to establish monarch butterfly habitat, including milkweed.
“We decided to join the Monarch Fueling Station Project efforts because we see it as a new way to give back to our natural environment and Iowa agriculture,” said Tyler Schwarck, environmental, health, and safety technician at Absolute Energy. “We work all year long to produce fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and helps clean the air we breathe. This monarch habitat is simply producing fuel of another kind to protect our environment.”
The Monarch Fueling Station Project was established by the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) in partnership with the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium in December 2017. It is a program to help Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel plants establish monarch habitat on plant grounds. To learn more about the IRFA Monarch Fueling Station Project, contact IRFA at info@IowaRFA.org or 515-252-6249.
