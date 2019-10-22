Eugene Nikolas, also known locally as “Have Hammer,” was the proud owner of 80 acres just off Indigo Avenue, a half mile south of Highway 9, just west of Osage, for many years.
Eugene was not a conventional landowner by any means. He transformed the property from row crops to a wildlife paradise completely on his own terms. His appreciation for nature and wildlife were ingrained in his land by the way he managed it.
Though it is rare in today’s big agriculture landscape, some landowners, who have an interest in the outdoors or hunting, will still try to leave less productive parts of their fields like river bottoms or fence lines for wildlife habitat. Others will try to enroll in CRP or other programs to help cost share these practices.
Eugene had a different agenda from the start.
His best farm ground, with the highest CSR on the property, was planted to native prairie without enrolling it in a government program. When asked about that, he said it was the best ground for pheasants and airplanes. He went on to explain he used to build and fly his own small aircraft and would mow a strip of the prairie for a runway.
The rest of his property was also managed for wildlife.
Over half of it was covered in various tree and shrub plantings. He also had alfalfa and clover fields on the property, which protected the soil and attracted insects, providing early nesting cover. In addition, it was an excellent food source for the large deer, turkey and pheasant populations that are still around today.
Eugene worked closely with Milt Owen and the Conservation Board years ago, implementing the tree, shrub and prairie plantings as well as prescribed burns, to transform the land into his personal wildlife paradise.
Eugene loved to hunt and was also a talented taxidermist. Several of his mounts are still on display at the nature center. He was a very interesting and ambitious man with many fond memories and plenty of stories to tell about his land. Now, his land is permanently protected. The land will continue to be a place for stories to grow and memories to be made. Eugene and his family were very pleased to have the land protected and for the wildlife paradise he created to live on.
The purchase of the property was made possible by multiple partners and contributors as well as tremendous community support.
The first contributor was the Mitchell County Pioneer Chapter of Pheasants Forever. Then the Pheasants Forever State Council along with Floyd, Chickasaw, Bremer and Butler County Chapters also chipped in. In total, the Pheasants Forever organization contributed $64,000 towards the project.
The local Whitetails Unlimited Chapter contributed $5,000 and the State Wild Turkey Federation donated another $10,000. The Foundation for the Enhancement of Mitchell County (FEMC) awarded the project $9,000 and in an unprecedented show of local, public support, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors allocated $100,000 of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) funds towards the acquisition.
MCCB was also awarded a Habitat Stamp Grant from the Iowa DNR, which was paired with local Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) funds, to complete funding for the project.
MCCB would like to thank all those who helped make this acquisition possible.
These types of success stories are not possible without multiple partners, public programs like REAP and strong local support. The property has been affectionately named “Robin’s Nest Wildlife Area” after Eugene’s daughter, who passed away at an early age.
The area is now open to the public for hunting and other recreational activities.
MCCB will continue to improve the area to sustain and attract more wildlife by enhancing the diversity, planting more native prairie, managing the timber and shrub plantings, implementing food plots and using prescribed fire.
We hope you will get out and enjoy this area and make some memories of your own.
