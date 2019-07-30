{{featured_button_text}}

The second of three Friday Night Out events was held on a hot Friday, July 19 in Osage City Park.

The popular event featured live music of the Mockingbirds, free kids’ activities, including train rides, fire truck rides and a bounce house, along with food and beverages from several area vendors.

The evening was sponsored by Mitchell County Regional Health Center and Johnson Oil.

The third and final Friday Night Out of the summer is planned for Aug. 9.

