The second of three Friday Night Out events was held on a hot Friday, July 19 in Osage City Park.
The popular event featured live music of the Mockingbirds, free kids’ activities, including train rides, fire truck rides and a bounce house, along with food and beverages from several area vendors.
The evening was sponsored by Mitchell County Regional Health Center and Johnson Oil.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.
The third and final Friday Night Out of the summer is planned for Aug. 9.
DSC_3955.jpg
DSC_3957.jpg
DSC_3961.jpg
DSC_3966.jpg
DSC_3972.jpg
DSC_3976.jpg
DSC_3978.jpg
DSC_3981.jpg
DSC_3982.jpg
DSC_3988.jpg
DSC_3994.jpg
DSC_4004.jpg
DSC_4009.jpg
DSC_4022.jpg
DSC_4025.jpg
DSC_4032.jpg
DSC_4049.jpg
DSC_4080.jpg
DSC_4088.jpg
DSC_4093.jpg
DSC_4099.jpg
DSC_4112.jpg
DSC_4118.jpg
DSC_4124.jpg
DSC_4129.jpg
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get the latest local and national breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.